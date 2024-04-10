Three observations from Bayern Munich’s hectic 2-2 Champions League draw vs. Arsenal

Bayern Munich will head back to the second leg in Munich with a renewed sense of optimism after a back and forth 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal. Bayern fell behind early after a Bukayo Saka goal in the 12th minute, but stormed back to take a 2-1 halftime lead. Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard calmly slotted in the game’s final goal in the 76th minute to produce the draw.

Leroy Sané was fantastic in the counterattack

Leroy Sané’s recent form has been maligned by a lack of health and confidence. But he came out guns blazing, constantly putting the Arsenal defense in the rear view mirror. The weight of Sané’s pass to Leon Goretzka in the 18th minute was immaculate, and Goretzka paid it forward with an assist to Serge Gnabry.

A few minutes later, Sané knifed through the Arsenal defense again and forced a penalty kick. In a game that saw Bayern held to the squad’s second-lowest possession of the season, Sané’s counterattacking speed was crucial.

As a bonus point, Harry Kane only had 34 touches, but completed nine passes and was fouled six times. Despite his limited involvement, opponents continue to fear his impact on the game.

The rest of the attack needs to step up

Thomas Tuchel opted to bench Thomas Müller and the Bayern offense suffered. Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman were ghosts for most of the match — although Coman could have redeemed himself with the game winner. Unfortunately, his shot snuck through David Raya’s leg but clanged off the post.

Bayern’s passing accurate slumped to 82%. They failed to connect on all four crosses. Bayern only earned a single corner kick in the whole match. If not for the efficiency of the two shots on target, Bayern would be going into the second leg needing to overcome a deficit.

Bayern embraced the underdog role

Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka flew around the midfield and made it very difficult for Arsenal to find quality chances, despite the overwhelming possession advantage of the London club. Both Arsenal goals were the result of fantastic bits of play from their attack. As evidenced by the insane Real Madrid-Manchester City match, it’s going to be nearly impossible to hold elite teams to shutouts.

The “Goonies never say die” attitude resonated to the rest of the Bayern players, who constantly hustled for 50-50 balls that weren’t even challenged in recent matches. Out of 13 total shots, Bayern’s defenders blocked five shots.

Despite the turmoil that Bayern has suffered this season, the players clearly see the Champions League as an attainable trophy next month.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

As always, we appreciate all the support!