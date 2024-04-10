Joshua Kimmich feels 2-2 was the fair result for Bayern Munich’s UCL draw at Arsenal

Arsenal might very well have been the odds-on favorite to beat Bayern Munich at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, but the Rekordmeister came away from North London with a 2-2 draw.

On the overall balance, either side could have won the match, but considering Bayern’s recently Bundesliga blunder at Heidenheim, Thomas Tuchel will surely be the more pleased of the two managers to have come away with a draw heading into the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

An early Bukayo Saka goal was cancelled out by am 18th minute Serge Gnabry goal on the tail end of a brilliant counter from Bayern and Harry Kane gave the visitors the lead just before halftime, converting a spot kick resulting from Leroy Sané being tackled in the box. In the second half, Bayern seemingly took a bit too much pressure off the gas, allowing Arsenal back into the game, and eventually conceded an equalizer by virtue of substitute Leandro Trossard in the 76th minute.

In stoppage time, Kingsley Coman rattled David Raya’s post while Arsenal were denied penalty claims when the officials judged Saka to have initiated contact between himself and Manuel Neuer in Bayern’s box. The two aforementioned sequences put the cherries on top of what was well and truly a drama-filled cake.

After the match ended, Joshua Kimmich said that he felt Bayern should have done better to control the match when they were up 2-1, and that a 2-2 draw was the fair result in the end. “Based on how the game went, we have to be okay with the result. We actually weren’t playing perfectly in the first half, but we still went into the break with a 2-1 lead. In the second half we had more dangerous situations and had a shot on the post. It was extremely important to show a reaction after we went behind. I think Leroy played a very, very big part in that. He had great actions, especially in the first half. Of course everyone did their part defensively. Leroy repeatedly brought the game from defense to attack. He even created the first goal by passing the ball to Leon. He was a very crucial player for us today,” he explained to Amazon Prime Germany (via @iMiaSanMia).

So often this season in the Bundesliga, Bayern’s problems have resulted in not converting any of the numerous chances they create, so finishing with 2 goals from just 2 shots on target is certainly an improvement on that. They have rarely been able to keep clean sheets across all competitions this season, but not too many teams other than FC Porto have been able to do so against the high-flying Arsenal so far this season.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!