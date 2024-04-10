Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier proud of effort in Champions League draw vs. Arsenal, loved being booed

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier would have liked nothing more than to waltz into Arsenal’s home stadium and grab a victory.

It almost happened, but ultimately the match between the two power clubs ended 2-2.

“We’re obviously disappointed we couldn’t hold on in the end. But I think we executed the game plan very well after we conceded the first goal. We were very clinical, created chances and scored and then we defended well,” said Dier told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We also created chances in transition and hit the post in the end. It’s disappointing to concede this goal, but I guess it’s just 0-0 now. We just have to show what we showed today, the commitment, the camaraderie between us, and then there’s obviously no doubt about the quality of our players.”

One of the things that stood out during the match was how former Tottenham Hotspur players dier and Harry Kane were booed throughout the game. The noise did not bother Dier.

“It’s part of football. For me it’s the beauty of football, it’s something to enjoy. Now we go to the Allianz Arena and we’ll have the support of our fans. For me that (the boos) is a nice part of football,” said Dier.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!