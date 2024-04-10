Mikel Arteta, Arsenal confident of Champions League turnaround vs. Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich at Arsenal ended on level terms, 2-2, after the first leg in North London.

It was not the result Arsenal fans, nor many pundits, expected. The Premier League leaders have been taking on all comers, showing their best faces against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool this season...only to get held by Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is undeterred.

“I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them,” Arteta declared after the match for TNT Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to prepare really well.”

Arteta will have reason for his confidence. After half-time changes, the Gunners stopped the bleeding from the first half and eventually scored through a combination of substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

But for a team that has been on a run of four clean sheets — last conceding March 9, and having conceded only twice since February 4 — that first half vs. Bayern was humbling.

In a rocking Emirates, with no Bayern fans even allowed (owing to a UEFA violation for setting off flares), the home crowd were twice silenced by the fast-attacking Bavarians.

Which should give Thomas Tuchel and co. plenty of belief for the second leg in Munich, too.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!