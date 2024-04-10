Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich on second leg against Arsenal: “We have to win and that’s what we’ll play for”

It was increasingly clear to see that Bayern Munich were suffering from a lack of confidence. Two straight embarrassing losses preceded the match against Arsenal FC, and the worry was that Bayern would never stand a chance against the leaders of the Premier League in the Champions League after having lost so limply against Heidenheim and Dortmund. That was proven wrong, as Bayern displayed far more grit and determination against Arsenal to battle to a deserved draw away from home.

Kimmich voiced Bayern’s new found confidence but did not allow himself to get carried away, as captured by @iMiaSanMia: “We can beat Arsenal at home. We have to do that too. The 2-2 draw means we can’t play for a 0-0 draw at home. One thing is clear: we have to win and that’s what we’ll play for.”

The draw has left the tie delicately poised, with anything liable to tip the balance in either team’s favor. If Bayern can carry this confidence into next week’s match, who knows? It may well be the deciding factor to a potential Bavarian victory.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

