Bayern Munich CEO praises Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry after draw with Arsenal in the Champions League

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was in a celebratory mood after his club earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Arsenal FC in the Champions League.

“The team showed its real face today and delivered a fantastic intensive game. You can be proud of yourselves. It was a more than deserved 2-2. Max Eberl said before the game we want to be worthy of representing FC Bayern. I think the team did that today, especially without our fans. We want to see that from you, dear team, much more often. If we do that, everyone in Europe will be wary of us. The dream lives on. We know we still have a tough second leg against Arsenal ahead of us. We have to give our all again at home. With heart and passion, we’ll do it,” Dreesen said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Dreesen also wanted to highlight the efforts of Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry, the two goal scorers on the day.

“I want to single out two players for praise in particular. Serge Gnabry, who fought his way back after a long injury. He scored a great goal today. Thank you for your nice goal and get well soon. And then Harry Kane. Harry, we all know that you love scoring here at the Emirates, but today was your first one here for FC Bayern, and therefore the most important one for us. Thanks for that.”

Gnabry likely will not get the chance to face Arsenal next week, but maybe Kane has a few more goals left in his own arsenal to take down the Gunners in Bavaria.

