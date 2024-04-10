Bayern Munich exec Max Eberl fuming after controversial no-call during 2-2 draw vs. Arsenal in the Champions League

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl was among the many frustrated by a harrowing no-call during the match, which saw a handball in the box ignored...completely. This is how we described the situation in an earlier post:

During Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash against Arsenal, goalkeeper David Raya put the ball down at the edge of the six yard box, took a short goal kick to center-back Gabriel Magalhães...who promptly picked up the ball with his hands to put it back into the six yard area to take the goal kick, not having realized that play had already started. Bayern players immediately protested to the referee.

Needless to say, Eberl was unhappy that a referee inserted himself into match in a way that he ignored a basic rule of the game to protect an individual player.

“So the referee blows his whistle, the goalkeeper passes the ball to the defender, who takes it with his hand, that’s a penalty. And then the referee’s statement, well, he said I can’t give such a penalty in the quarterfinals. Excuse me. It’s not my fault, it’s not our fault,” Eberl said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That play is now water under the bridge and the two sides will mee up next week to determine who moves to the semifinals.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

As always, we appreciate all the support!