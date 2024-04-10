 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane says he enjoyed scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates

Tottenham fans surely enjoyed this one!

By Dasher!
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s entertaining 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League not only saw the Rekordmeister put up a solid defensive showing against a very strong Arsenal side away at the Emirates but also saw a solid offensive display as Bayern overturned a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 lead before Leandro Trossard eventually equalized.

Harry Kane got his name on the scoresheet as he coolly slotted home a penalty, sending David Raya the other way. And it was a feeling he knew all too well, as he spoke to Prime Video after the game (via @iMiaSanMia): “This has been a big game in my career, being at Tottenham for so many years. I’m just happy to be able to put the penalty away and help the team” said Kane who has scored his fair share of goals against his career-long rivals, Arsenal. And just as he finally left the Premier League, he couldn’t resist reminding Arsenal fans who’s still king.

“Tonight we had to become more of a team. We had to come together. It was probably the perfect game because it’s a Champions League quarterfinal away from home. You have to dig deep, you have to show some passion, some togetherness – and that’s what we did.”

Kane, who was magnificent overall for the game, perfectly fulfilled his role in a deeper position, created chances for his teammates, and switched play when needed — simply a masterclass from the Englishman who certainly showed the passion and togetherness that was missing from this team ever since the international break.

You’re welcome, Tottenham fans. We enjoyed that one too.

