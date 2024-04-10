 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Thomas Tuchel saves job with Bayern Munich’s performance vs. Arsenal in the Champions League

Bayern Munich played very well vs. Arsenal

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Heiko Niedderer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the rumors linking Bayern Munich to a “caretaker solution” for the rest of the season have gone out the window.

Tuchel’s coaching performance against Arsenal in the Champions League (a 2-2 draw in London),

Replacing Thomas Tuchel with an interim coach is now no longer up for discussion after yesterday’s game. Tuchel is almost certain to stay until the end of the season, unless the next two games against Köln and Arsenal backfire completely. Even in case of a narrow elimination next season, the coach would stay till the summer.

With all of the club’s focus on the Champions League, will fans give the team — and the coach — a pass if the Bavarians throw out another stinker vs. FC Köln in the Bundesliga this weekend?

