Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller can’t fathom how penalty wasn’t called in key moment vs. Arsenal

For Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller, the controversial non-penalty call when Arsenal FC’s Gabriel Magalhães picked up a ball in the box was a joke and needed to be whistled.

This is how we described the situation in our initial post:

During Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash against Arsenal, goalkeeper David Raya put the ball down at the edge of the six yard box, took a short goal kick to center-back Gabriel Magalhães...who promptly picked up the ball with his hands to put it back into the six yard area to take the goal kick, not having realized that play had already started. Bayern players immediately protested to the referee.

Müller does not like how the referee inserted himself into the match to make that decision against the rule book.

“It maybe is what Matthias Sammer has often mentioned: German teams and the lobby of Collina’s (Pierluigi Collina, head of the FIFA and UEFA Referees’ Committee) colleagues, that is something to be questioned. That’s a rule book. In Kreisliga (district league), in the Bundesliga and also in the Champions League. The referee blows the whistle, the goalkeeper plays the ball and a player takes the ball with his hand,” Müller told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “According to the rules, this is handball in the penalty area and a clear penalty. I can understand the referee’s arguments that it was a kid’s mistake. He doesn’t want to decide the game through such a strange situation. But he did he have an influence on the game with this decision — it is always better to follow the rules.

“The referee saw it clearly. The mistake was just too stupid for him to award a penalty. But it’s not his decision to make. The referee is there to enforce the rules. Even if you may not be satisfied with the rule. I don’t think the rule says: OK, if it wasn’t intentional, pick up the ball and put it down again for a goal kick...I don’t know what it says. I think it’s a clear penalty.”

