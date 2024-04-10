Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel thinks his squad could have taken down Arsenal in the Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel thought his team had it.

An excellent game plan, players who stepped up to meet the challenge on the road...and they almost pulled it off in London against Arsenal FC.

Alas, Bayern Munich gave up a goal in the 76th minute, which tied the game at 2-2, where it would stay until the final whistle.

While Tuchel certainly felt like his team could have — or maybe even should have — won, he was proud of the fight and effort that the squad put forth.

“I think we could have won today. We had the chance of Kingsley (Coman) at the end and could have gotten a clear penalty for handball. We knew we had to play better than we did last time in Heidenheim. We got a draw away from home, the situation is clear. We need the support of our fans and the same passion as today, then we can progress,” Tuchel told Amazon Prime Video Germany (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich is now in a very advantageous position against a very strong side. Do the Bavarians have enough in the tank (and enough healthy bodies) to earn a trip to the Champions League semifinals?

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

