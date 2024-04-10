Champions League quarterfinals: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich player ratings

The fireworks are kicking off in the Champions League. Bayern Munich and Arsenal lit up the Emirates with an entertaining 2-2 draw that had the energy of a Final.

While the Bavarians are suffering in the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel and co. managed to bring the energy to London. Serge Gnabry, who somehow has a +5 attack bonus in games played in London, got Bayern on the scoreboard with a deft equalizer and Leroy Sané took the game by the scruff of its neck. Despite an early deficit, Bayern built a 2-1 lead by half-time and looked on the verge of taking a lead home to Munich for the second leg.

But it was not to be. Arsenal showed that they are true Premier League title contenders, never backing down and eventually finding an equalizer.

Still, Bayern has to be feeling good. There is not much else to feel good about this season. As of now, though, the Bavarians are toe-to-toe with Arsenal, with the next leg in Munich. A tantalizing matchup vs. Real Madrid or Manchester City awaits.

