Lothar Matthäus calls out Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies for poor form, says he needs support

One of the players whose performance has come under fire after Bayern Munich dropped a 2-0 decision to Borussia Dortmund is left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian star has had an up-and-down season in the midst of serious transfer rumors linking him to Real Madrid.

Some have claimed that the talk could be distracting Davies, but former Bayern Munich and Germany star Lothar Matthäus thinks that Davies is just dealing with a bout of poor form.

“Alphonso Davies is a shadow of himself, his mind is not clear. Players also need to be ‘caressed’ from time to time. A friendly conversation needs to be had off the pitch – like Uli Hoeneß used to do. Jupp Heynckes, Ottmar Hitzfeld or Udo Lattek also did that in the past. The reasons for his crisis lie in the past few months, and not because of the difficult conversations and negotiations with his agent in the past few weeks,” Matthäus told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Davies is, indeed, in an odd position that would be somewhat easier to take for Bayern Munich fans if he was at the top of his game. Inconsistency and injuries, however, have marred his season. Maybe it is support, maybe it is rest, or maybe he just needs a change of scenery — whatever the case, Davies will be eager for a fresh start in the 2024/25 season.

