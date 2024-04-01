Bavarian Podcast Works S6E38: Why Bayern Munich’s loss to Borussia Dortmund was so frustrating; Is all hope lost for the Arsenal tie?; Should Bayern re-up Leroy Sané?; Will Xabi Alonso prevent Bayern from getting a good coach this summer?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich suffered a deflating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, which left fans angry, puzzled, and...maybe even sad.

So, yeah, it was not great.

But maybe — just maybe — not all hope is lost heading into the stretch run of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the burning topics on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works Show:

Why the loss to Borussia Dortmund was so tough to watch and how it could be the impetus for true change.

Mentally, Bayern Munich might just be shot. Is there any hope against Arsenal FC in the Champions League?

How are we feeling about another long-term commitment to Leroy Sané?

Will any coach worth his salt take the Bayern Munich job, knowing how badly they already want Xabi Alonso — who will be available in 2025? Also, what Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen might be telling us about a potential future with Real Madrid.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.