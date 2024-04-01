 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works S6E38: Why Bayern Munich’s loss to Borussia Dortmund was so frustrating; Is all hope lost for the Arsenal tie?; Should Bayern re-up Leroy Sané?; Will Xabi Alonso prevent Bayern from getting a good coach this summer?; and MORE!

Der Klassiker did not go as planned.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bayern Munich suffered a deflating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund over the weekend, which left fans angry, puzzled, and...maybe even sad.

So, yeah, it was not great.

But maybe — just maybe — not all hope is lost heading into the stretch run of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the burning topics on this week’s edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works Show:

  • Why the loss to Borussia Dortmund was so tough to watch and how it could be the impetus for true change.
  • Mentally, Bayern Munich might just be shot. Is there any hope against Arsenal FC in the Champions League?
  • How are we feeling about another long-term commitment to Leroy Sané?
  • Will any coach worth his salt take the Bayern Munich job, knowing how badly they already want Xabi Alonso — who will be available in 2025? Also, what Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen might be telling us about a potential future with Real Madrid.

