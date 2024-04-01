Max Eberl won’t concede Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen until it’s officially over

It is already a foregone conclusion that Bayer Leverkusen will win the Bundesliga this season, though the title race is still not yet mathematically over. After this past weekend with Bayern Munich losing 2-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund and Die Werkself scoring two late goals to beat TSG Hoffenheim, Xabi Alonso’s side are 13 points clear of the Rekordmeister at the top of the table and are also still in the hunt for the DFB-Pokal and Europa League titles.

Thomas Tuchel half-heartedly congratulated Leverkusen on basically having the league wrapped up after Bayern slipped against Dortmund, as it would now take nothing short of a miracle for the reigning champions to catch up. For Bayern and Tuchel, they will surely be putting most of their eggs in the Champions League basket as it’s their last realistic hope of winning any sort of silverware this season. They have Arsenal waiting in the wings for the quarter-finals of the competition.

New board member for sport for Bayern Max Eberl was not as straightforward as Tuchel with regards to a half-hearted congratulatory message to Alonso and Leverkusen, but he did admit that Bayern’s loss to Dortmund and Leverkusen’s late win over Hoffenheim was a massive step. “You congratulate [them] when it is no longer possible. But that probably was the last big step they took today,” Eberl told Bild of Leverkusen and the Bundesliga title race (via @iMiaSanMia).

Even when Eberl officially assumed his role at Bayern, it was unrealistic to imagine Leverkusen slipping up enough to allow Bayern to catch up to them, and the results since he’s assumed his post have reinforced that sentiment. He is still tasked with spearheading the efforts to find Tuchel’s replacement and negotiate contracts for key players with upcoming expiring contracts to help better their chances of winning the title again next season, going for in the domestic cup, and the Champions League.