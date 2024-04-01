Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich’s coaching situation is not an anomaly in modern football

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich transferred to the club back in 2015, but has already played under an an astounding number of coaches during his tenure:

Pep Guardiola

Carlo Ancelotti

Willy Sagnol (interim)

Jupp Heynckes (interim)

Niko Kovač

Hansi Flick

Julian Nagelsmann

Thomas Tuchel

That is an incredible amount of turnover for a storied club and Kimmich knows it. The 29-year-old acknowledged that the game is changing — maybe for the worse — as clubs (and fans, too) are not exercising patience any longer.

“That says that we are too often in a situation in which we do not live up to our standards. So many coaches in so few years – that is clearly atypical for FC Bayern. However, I think that this seems to be a general trend in football, that coaches are no longer around as long and there is hardly any patience, apart from Liverpool, Manchester City, Heidenheim or Freiburg. These are rather the exceptions,” Kimmich told Welt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With Bayern Munich in the midst of another coaching search, Kimmich will add yet another name to that list...but will it be a repeat of someone already noted?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s hunt for a new head coach, the explosive situation surrounding Alphonso Davies, the German national team’s personnel situation, and the transfer rumors linking the Bavarians to a new winger? Then we have you covered with our Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show, which is available on Spotify or below: