Sven Ulreich is in no mood to talk about Bayern Munich’s title chances, touts Thomas Tuchel

There will be no miracle this season.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich probably should have stopped Karim Adeyemi’s shot in the 10th minute and he knows it.

That goal — and some overall shoddy play from the team as a whole — contributed to a 2-0 defeat, which essentially put Bayern Munich in a hole that it will not be able to crawl out of when it comes to winning the league.

After the game, Ulreich was not even pondering what kind of chance the Bavarians might have to win the Bundesliga.

“We don’t need to talk about the title. We are 13 points behind and have no say in the matter. Leverkusen are doing well and winning their games dirty,” Ulreich told kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

By “dirty”, Ulreich meant they are digging out wins any way they can. That is a trait that this season’s Bayern Munich squad simply did not possess.

Ulreich also went on to praise had coach Thomas Tuchel and put the blame for this season on the players.

“Thomas Tuchel does a great job, he is a top top trainer. He did a great job here, even if it wasn’t portrayed that way to the outside world. As a team we have to question ourselves as to how we have endured a season like this,” Ulreich told Holzner.

