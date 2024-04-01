Bayern Munich’s Max Eberl dealing with reality of limited candidate pool for next head coach

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl has a couple of jobs that he needs to take care in the coming weeks and the most important task is identifying — and subsequently hiring — a new coach

It will not be easy.

One name that has continued to be bandied about in the rumor mill is former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, the current manager for the Germany national team. Eberl, though, did not want to engage when asked about Bayern Munich’s interest in the eccentric former head coach in Bavaria.

“I know that this is of interest to the entire public and that everyone wants to have a part in the ideas we have. I’ve said often enough that we’re exploring our options. I’ve never commented on a name,” Eberl told Deutschen Presse-Agentur (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One name that is obviously no longer on Bayern Munich’s radar is Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who announced on Friday that he will not be leaving Die Werkself.

Eberl said that he already knew that Alonso was going to stay put.

“Xabi’s decision didn’t affect me at all because we had been looking elsewhere for a long time. Xabi is a honorable man. I knew him because I had already negotiated with him in Gladbach when he was still in San Sebastián. That’s why it was clear to me that he would not leave Leverkusen,” Eberl said.

Eberl followed up his comments from Saturday with an appearance on ZDF sportstudio, where he was asked about the coaching candidates. X (Twitter) account @iMiaSanMia captured the exchange:

• The search for a coach is ongoing. According to Kicker, Ralf Rangnick is now the first alternative. How much substance does this headline have? Eberl: “So much so that Antonio Conte is apparently sending us lists of players we want to look for. You can see how strange these headlines are. I won’t comment on names anyway. I do not do that. We have ideas, we have clear ideas. Christoph, me and the club. We are now trying to implement that as quickly as possible.” • To what extent would a return of Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern even be an option? Or is that completely out of the question? Eberl: “From the beginning, I didn’t comment on any names and I won’t do that now either. Especially the question about Ralf Rangnick, Antonio Conte, whom I mentioned, and then there’s another one in the Premier League who is apparently very interesting for us.” • De Zerbi? Eberl: “Exactly, exactly. We are really doing our job. I know everyone wants to know. But it’s not yet the point where you can say something is concrete. We’re exploring, we’re assessing, we are clear about what we want and trying to implement it. When it’s time, we will announce it.” • The DFB wants to extend Nagelsmann’s contract, would there be a conflict between Bayern and the DFB? Eberl: “I think Julian and his management know very well what they have on the table. I don’t know that. Accordingly, I can’t say anything about it.”

