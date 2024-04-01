“Far too little passion” — Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer laments defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich’s topsy-turvy season is getting difficult to describe in words.

A solid start, a few shaky Champions League group stage games, a Rückrunde collapse...then a resurgence, and now, heading into the UCL quarterfinals, a bitter Der Klassiker defeat to rivals Borussia Dortmund.

It’s left viewers perplexed. Club president Herbert Hainer tried to strike the right tone.

“FC Bayern was not the FC Bayern that we are used to and that we like to see — and to be fair I have to say it was not the first time this season that we did not get going,” Hainer declared for Sky Sport DE (as captured via @iMiaSanMia). “We deserved to lose against Dortmund. We were too static, not aggressive enough, had far too little passion and you could see that on the pitch.”

The flagging Bavarian energy stood in stark contrast to BVB, who celebrated each goal as if it was their season redeemed. Now Bayern will have to pick their heads up and go again. Premier League title contenders Arsenal FC await on April 9th.

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!