Kit Leak: Bayern Munich leaning towards maroon once more

Bayern Munich’s home kit for next season has been leaked. Over the last few years, Adidas has been creating more and more obscure kits and this one is another unique departure for the club. The recent leak from Footy Headlines shows an “all red” shirt with thick stripes down the middle.

Bayern Munich fans will have known the dark red color for detailing as the maroon similarly used in the 2020/21 home kit. It received mediocre reception back then, and surely there will be a similarly lukewarm reception this time around.

While this new shirt is nothing completely brave for Adidas, it surely is inconsistent with recent years.

Bayern's home shirt for next season will have the club's classic ("FCB Red") as the main color, combined with a darker red for the thick stripes on the front ("Team Power Red") and a very, very dark maroon ("Shadow Maroon") for applications. Pictures below are a prediction… pic.twitter.com/vCcEohEJwl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 25, 2024

This current season Bayern Munich has a primarily white kit which can be compared to Arsenal FC’s iconic home kit. This kit is another redirection for the club and it seems like they will continue to try a unique kit every single season.

How do fans feel about such a different shirt every season? Let us know in the comments!