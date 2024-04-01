Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s monthly musings: Special Edition – March 2024

What is up guys and welcome back to Thomas Müller’s monthly musings! Tommy wrote this edition of his newsletter right before the second leg of the Champions League RO16 and although there’s not much in it (the newsletter), I will put in a little extra to find out why I consider this edition a special edition of all the Monthly Musings. Let’s not waste another second and get in it!

Waiting for the turning point

As you all know, things haven’t exactly been going well for our FCB in the last few weeks [Bayern’s last result at this stage was a 2-2 draw with Freiburg as part of a 2-1-3 run from February to March 2]. You can be sure that we as a team are dealing with this situation very self-critically. I definitely have the feeling that we try again every game to overturn the goal. But we just haven’t succeeded yet. So let’s get to work to take advantage of the big opportunity on Tuesday and change that again.

Champions League - It’s all about the whole thing

I’ve had the upcoming home game against Lazio in my head for two and a half weeks. It’s not an empty phrase when I say that Champions League evenings at home in Munich were and are always something special. Before I became a player, I was already a fan. On these evenings, when everything is at stake in decisive knockout games, this excitement is palpable for everyone - regardless of whether they are fans or players. There is a sparkle in the air. The sporting starting position for Tuesday is clear: we are one goal behind. But it is a doable task. I am convinced that we will march like the fire brigade. It will also be important that we remain disciplined despite our desire for action. The scoreboard doesn’t care whether we score our goals right at the start or in the middle of the second half. There isn’t much more to say about it. On Tuesday it’s all happening, with heart and brain. Pack it.

Bayern went on to win the second leg 3-0 (3-1 on aggregate), beat Mainz and Darmstadt 13-3 on aggregate in the Bundesliga (8-1 vs Mainz, 2-5 vs Darmstadt). Bayern are set to face Arsenal FC in the UCL QFs

Müller’s health delicacies - A good supply of protein is essential

Our body consists mostly of water (approx. 60%). For most of us, muscles come straight after. The amount of muscle in the body varies with gender, age and fitness level.

The most important building blocks of muscles are proteins. If our body does not have enough of these available, it cannot supply, repair or build our muscles. In addition, it needs proteins to form enzymes and is good for our immune system.

It is also clear that the topic of muscles and proteins is not only relevant for athletes or even bodybuilders, but for each of us.

You can imagine that protein intake is a central issue for me as a professional athlete. And so we talk about these topics in the club and are supported in covering our increased protein needs through normal nutrition and also through shakes.

My personal guideline is to consume 2 times my body weight (77 kg) in grams every day. This means I get around 150 grams of protein per day. Many experts also speak of 1.5 times for active people.

In practice, it is not that easy to achieve this amount through a normal diet with three main meals per day. That’s why I drink at least one protein shake every day. Science completely agrees on the importance of proteins. However, there is no agreement about how much and through which foods we should consume proteins.

So I can only tell you what has worked for me in 15 years of professional sport and what I have picked up from experts and colleagues. For me, there definitely has to be a lot of protein on my plate and in the shake. And so I recommend it to my family and friends.

With this in mind, we will go into the second leg against Lazio next Tuesday well supplied with proteins.

Thank you for your support and keep your ears straight,

your Thomas

It’s time to find out why this edition of Müller’s Monthly Musings is a special one. It’s because it’s my 1000th article for BFW and it coincides with my 20th birthday (well, in three more days). Unbelievable that I’ve come this far with the blog, contributing so much to it. I remember the day my very first article came out; it felt like it was just yesterday, but it’s been so long since.

I’m proud to be part of these die-hard Bayern fans who work tirelessly to give you in-depth coverage of the best team in the world. Being one with BFW means a lot to me and it just gives me something to look forward to. Logging in to the Slack channel felt surreal at first but as time wore on, it became a part of my daily routine. I’ve met a lot of incredible people in the nearly two-year period I’ve been writing for the site.

It is with great pleasure that I present to you my 1000th article for Bavarian Football Works. Tons more will come, so stay tuned!

As our very own Thomas Müller says: Thank you for your support and keep your ears straight,

your RIPLT