Bayern Munich looking to bring in AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda

The youth is the future or something like that .

By R.I.P. London Teams
Hellas Verona U19 v AC Milan U19 - Primavera 1 Photo by AC Milan/AC Milan via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s group of young talent is currently thriving. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlović, Mathys Tel, and others are cementing themselves as mainstays of the first team, proving themselves worthy of being the next generation of Bayern players.

But it is not just in the academy that the Rekordmeister is looking for talent — Bayern is scouting out youngsters from other clubs as well:

The Italian striker has attracted the attention of the Bavarians, and his name has been discussed in the Campus. No contact has been made between the clubs and with the player so there have been no developments there just yet. This season, he has bagged 16 G+A (12G, 4A) in 33 games for Milan’s U-19 team.

Bayern did just sign Jonah Kusi-Asare just last month(!) so having to sign another striker a month after getting one may seem unusual. Then again, it is at the discretion of the people in charge of the youth teams if they want to push through with this transfer.

