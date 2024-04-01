Three reasons why Arsenal is a good draw for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal FC represents footballing heritage.

It is a clash between two of Europe’s best sides, with Arsenal at the top of the table in the Premier League and Bayern Munich still a force to be reckoned with despite trailing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga by a whopping 10 points.

A multitude of overarching storylines make this a matchup to remember. Thomas Tuchel’s poor record against Arsenal (a single win and 2 losses), Harry Kane’s return to North London, Serge Gnabry’s return against his youth side and form against London clubs, Kai Havertz vs. his German national team compatriots... the list goes on.

The Bavarians are undoubtedly going to have their hands full in the quest to stop one of Europe’s most in-form sides. Here are three reasons why you should still favour the reds from Munich in this matchup:

Bayern Munich’s record against London clubs

Bayern Munich has a stellar record against clubs from London. In the past decade alone (2014-2024), Bayern Munich has met with London clubs 5 times in the Champions League and emerged triumphant in every one of those matchups, with an aggregate scoreline of 35–10 across 10 legs. Superior experience in the UCL knockouts, combined with a squad that is able to step up on the biggest occasions, make the Bavarians a terrible matchup for the London teams. Arsenal’s most recent knockout outing against Bayern was a 10-2 (on aggregate) humbling in 2017.

Yes, things have changed since then, with Tuchel’s Bayern having struggled to establish a rhythm for large parts of the season, resulting in the early termination of his contract. However, the coach has nothing to lose, and the players have a chance to impress the management and use Europe’s biggest stage as a contract extension advertisement. A certain Bayern Munich winger, despite his egregious consistency, has made a career out of big UCL showings. We will talk more about him later.

If history means anything, Bayern should be favourites heading into this fixture.

Arsenal’s open tactical setup and a lot of direct football

Believe it or not, Arsenal is a far better matchup tactically for Bayern, at least in theory. Mikel Arteta’s side plays a really fluid, attacking brand of football that is heavy on crisp passing sequences and positioning. Bayern Munich has been incredible of late, with some heavy counter-pressing and quick, attacking football. Therefore, the neutral fan can expect a very open game.

And why is this good for Bayern Munich? Well, the side has struggled against teams that can defend in layers. Arsenal has been incredible defensively, make no mistake, but they are no Atletico Madrid or Inter Milan. The game should be highly offensive on both sides, and this means that Bayern should get more chances to find and exploit pockets of space in the opposition third. Bayern’s arsenal of half-space playmakers (Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, and Leroy Sané) are prolific in these areas.

On the flip side, Arsenal’s attack can cause the Bayern defense a lot of problems. They are extremely quick in transitions, and Martin Ødegaard has been incredible pulling the strings at the 10. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are extremely versatile wingers, while Havertz can play across the front line. Add to that two lethal strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, and you have a horde of top quality finishers on the prowl, ready to exploit any chinks in the armour.

But this article will focus on the positives. And therefore, the verdict is that Bayern’s attack should be able to counter the offensive production of the opposition. And key to this is Bayern’s hitman duo:

HurriKane and Chef Gnabry

Not a lot of explaining to do here. Gnabry has made a whole career out of performing against London based clubs, while Harry Kane has scored the most goals against Arsenal in Premier League history. It must really stink for the North London outfit... They finally thought they would be rid of having to face Kane twice every season. Well, not so fast.

Of course, the rest of the Bayern attack can be equally potent, but you simply cannot ignore the devastating efficiency and goal-scoring nous that this duo brings to the table. Gnabry somehow steps it up when the going gets hard in the UCL, while Kane has been sensational for Bayern in the Bundesliga this season and is on pace to break Lewandowski’s all time single season record of 41 goals, albeit in far more appearances.

So yeah, there you have it. There is room for optimism, despite how difficult Bayern’s route to the finals looks at present. If there’s any club that can put in two dominant showings against England’s best, it is Bayern Munich.