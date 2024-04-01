Daily Schmankerl: Things getting tense between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid over Alphonso Davies; Chelsea still eyeing Jamal Musiala; Liverpool still wants Juventus star Federico Chiesa; No talks between Chris Führich and Bayern just yet; and MORE!

As expected, Real Madrid is likely going to flex and posture with its advantage in the sweepstakes to land Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies:

Alphonso Davies could also be on his way to the Spanish capital, with Los Blancos very keen to secure his signature. They are on course to do so, with personal terms practically agreed between Real Madrid and Davies. However, the situation does remain open, with Bayern Munich desperate to tie the Canadian defender down to a new contract. So far, their efforts have been in vain. Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the matter to The Daily Briefing. He has revealed that Bayern and Davies are clashing in their approach to negotiations, while Real Madrid continue to monitor things from afar. “The situation with Bayern is tense. Davies doesn’t want to decide now and he wants to know who’ll be the new manager, while Bayern want him to reply to their proposal as soon as possible. It’s difficult for Bayern and Davies to agree on new deal, according to my sources; but it’s not over yet as there’s no formal communication. Real Madrid are just there waiting, but they won’t pay rumoured €60-70m for a player who’s under contract for one more year. It has to be a fair price.” Real Madrid are primed to make their move for Davies, although they are prepared to wait until the summer of 2025 – when his Bayern contract expires – in order to get him. They firmly believe that they hold all of the cards.

Real Madrid literally holds all of the leverage in this situation and Bayern Munich can only sit back and watch. Willing to take Davies on a free transfer in 2025, Bayern Munich can either just take what Madrid is offering or ride out a year of Davies potentially already having eyes on his next destination (which you could argue he might already be doing now).

Davies has a tremendous ceiling, but his progress has halted at Bayern Munich and you could argue that the Canadian has even taken a couple of steps back this season. It is also fair to wonder if Davies has ventured off his once lofty career path because he likes everything that comes with being a pro footballer more than he likes the actual game of football.

On Saturday, Davies turned in another subpar performance, with this one being in a must-win game. For Real Madrid, the idea of what Davies can be is the reason for the purchase, not the current state of his development.

All that said, most Bayern Munich fans would still love to find out the answer to that question in Munich, rather than watch him play abroad.

A rededicated Davies would be an unstoppable force, but it will be up to the Canadian to prove that he can get his game back where it needs to be.

With reports circulating for over a week now, it does appear as if Chelsea FC will make a strong attempt to lure Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala back to London:

The Blues have joined the race, which includes the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United and many others. All the major clubs are highly interested in acquiring the services of the German attacker. The German midfielder’s contract runs out in 2026, and he has already turned down a new contract proposal. Reportedly, he wants to switch to another club to lift his career. Musiala won’t mind coming to his previous home. However, the Blues will not have a Champions League berth, which makes their case a bit less attractive. Also, they will have to pay a hefty amount to win the stiff race.

Bayern Munich has a year to sort this out, but it remains to be seen just how appealing a return trip to England would be for Musiala.

Well, that’s it then. Even the most optimistic Bayern Munich fan will concede that the the Bundesliga is gone now. After losing to Borussia Dortmund in an unexpected and humiliating fashion, it’s time to take stock of the season and what’s left to play for.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How this result isn’t surprising. You may remember this talking point from previous pods.

Harry Kane may have had his worst game in a Bayern shirt.

Why Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern lacks a foundation that lets them win.

Subbing Thomas Müller remains a grave mistake.

A player-by-player review of every single performance, including some highlights (Kimmich) and lowlights (Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané).

What is left to play for this season? How player mentality figures into it all.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is no buy-back clause for Harry Kane, just a “gentlemen’s agreement” for Bayern Munich to tell Tottenham Hotspur that the striker would be for sale:

Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham do not have a buy-back clause for Harry Kane but they do have a gentleman’s agreement with Bayern Munich to receive a heads-up if the German club plan on selling the striker in the future.

The rumors linking Liverpool FC to Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa have persisted since last summer.

Now, it could be coming closer to fruition:

Another forward Liverpool like is Federico Chiesa, and they would be willing to take him off Juventus’ hands if they are forced to sell him this summer.

Bayern Munich is back in action, but the news surrounding the club has exploded in recent days.

Transfer rumors, agent/front office squabbles, injuries, and just about everything in between have hit the news cycle and we are here to discuss it.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show:

Assessing the players most likely to get a call into Germany for the EUROs and what the chances really are that any of them will convince Julian Nagelsmann before the deadline.

The agent for Alphonso Davies took Bayern Munich to task over its “ultimatum” to accept a new deal. Can this situation be saved or it already too far gone?

Looking at the most recent news on Bayern Munich’s coaching candidates.

Assessing the transfers rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart’s Chris Führich and what that could mean for the futures of Serge Gnabry and Bryan Zaragoza?

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich have been swirling, but there has been nothing formal discussed between the two parties as of yet:

Chris Führich is on Bayern’s list and the club is following his situation, but there are neither concrete negotiations with the player and his management, nor contact with Stuttgart. First of all, Bayern have to clarify the future of Sané, Gnabry, Coman, Zaragoza, as well as appoint a new coach. Leverkusen, Leipzig and Dortmund are also interested in Führich, who can leave for around €20m in the summer should Stuttgart reach the Champions League.

RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo is drawing a lot of interest on the transfer market:

Chelsea are ready to trigger the £51m release clause in the contract of RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

Per the Daily Mail (as captured by 90Min.com), Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid also are serious contenders for Olmo:

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is attracting interest from a number of top European sides. Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and Real Madrid are all keen on the Spain international, who has a £52m release clause in his contract.

Bayern Munich’s time off is now over.

Germany faced off with a very strong team from the Netherlands in Frankfurt and won 2-1.

For Germany, this international break was extremely important and laid the groundwork for a new era with the national team.

Was it successful? Will Germany be able to make a run at winning a trophy this summer? Let’s take a look. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI and how those players performed.

A rundown of the scoring and subs.

A look at what’s next? What might need to change? What might be the foundation for things moving forward?

Can Germany be a serious competitor at the EURO 2024 competition.

One person who expected Harry Kane to dominate the Bundesliga was Wayne Rooney.

“I didn’t expect anything less. He is incredible. The goals he scores, the chances he creates, he is the ultimate professional. We didn’t take into account Bayern not winning a trophy, that would be crazy - but wherever he plays he will always score goals,” Rooney said.

If Xabi Alonso does eventually make the move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool FC (it sure does seem like a move to Real Madrid in 2025 is more likely, though), there is one player that the coach would like to bring with him — defender Edmond Tapsoba.

We know a move will not be happening this summer, but it shows that Alonso might at least already have an idea of who he wants to take with him whenever he does find his next gig: