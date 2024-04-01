Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expecting tough test for Bayern Munich against Arsenal

Bayern Munich is set to face Arsenal FC in the Champions League quarterfinals, with the Gunners getting this far into the competition for the first time in 14 years. Bayern, of course, is a name that is etched in the minds of any Arsenal fan, with their last outing against the Rekordmeister being a 10-2 aggregate thrashing in the RO16 in the 2016/17 season. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that this is much-changed Arsenal side should not be taken lightly.

“I expect tough games. They are top of the Premier League and not by chance. We shouldn’t look to the past where we have often beat them by a big margin. It’s one of the hardest draws we could have got. Now it’s time to activate all our strengths and make what is undoubtedly difficult possible,” said Rummenigge (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The current iteration of Arsenal is in contention for the Premier League trophy—searching for a first league title since the “Invincibles” team of 2003/04—and is one of the in-form sides in Europe as of now.