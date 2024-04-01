Kieran Trippier “flattered” by Bayern Munich transfer interest

Bayern Munich had a more active January transfer window than usual in each of the past two seasons. This time, the team’s needs in defense saw them explore a surprising move for a Premier League star and England international — Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier.

It did not happen, and Trippier shed some light as to why.

“Of course [it’s flattering]. I’m 33 years old, I never thought that someone like Bayern would come in for me at the age that I’m at, so I take it as a compliment,” Trippier said in comments captured by the Football Writers’ Association (via @iMiaSanMia). “A massive club — I think plenty of other players would have jumped at the chance to go to Bayern, and that’s a fact. But I’ve been loyal to the club and my family is important – traveling three different countries in three years, it’s not really ideal, is it?”

Trippier has been a busy man on the transfer market. The former Tottenham star moved to Atlético Madrid in 2019, then on to Newcastle in the middle of the 2021/22 season. In the end Bayern and Thomas Tuchel settled on Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.