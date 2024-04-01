Max Eberl teases Bayern Munich’s future at striker behind — or alongside — Harry Kane

One year after signing super striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich is facing the striker question once again — for the position of Kane’s deputy.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is on an expiring contract and may depart the club in the summer, and the Bavarians have been loosely linked with exploring other options, like Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy. But does Bayern need to act at all?

New board member for sport Max Eberl shed some light on the topic in a recent sit down with Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“With Mathys Tel we have a striker who can play centrally,” Eberl is quoted as saying, in reference to Bayern’s teenaged wonderkid — who recently signed an extension. “We can’t say yet whether he will play there permanently one day. This season he came over the wing a lot and had a big influence there.

“Bayern Munich stands for attack and goals. That’s why we’re obviously thinking about a second No. 9. We don’t know yet today whether we might be playing with two strikers.”

There is a lot to unpack here.

Tel, who is set for more playing time, could continue on Bayern’s crowded wings — where another goal-scoring specialist in Serge Gnabry still resides, and where new investments have already been made (Bryan Zaragoza). Or he could shift to the center, if he is truly ready — and sit behind Kane, who hardly ever needs time off.

Or — most interestingly — perhaps Bayern will evolve into a two-man strike partnership. Can the current squad easily accommodate that? Or does Eberl have some tricks already up his sleeve?

