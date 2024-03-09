Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel stays classy after the 8-1 thrashing of Mainz

Bayern Munich is officially out of its rut.

After convincingly overturning a 1-0 score against Lazio in the Champions League tie in mid-week, Bayern Munich continued where they left off and thoroughly dispatched a hopeless Mainz side in a very energetic display. Even though his team showed their superiority in every aspect of the game, Bayern Munich’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, showed grace in his after-match commentary.

“Mainz played very well in the first half and were brave,” added Tuchel after the game (as reported by @MiaSanMia). “We had to be mobile and work hard. We didn’t lose our heads and our order when they had the ball. We were very good going into duels, which is a great sign. With the ball, we had good phases and created many chances that we took advantage of. We’re very happy with the win. But despite the result, it was a tight game over long stretches in the first half.”

Even though he tried to give his opponent credit for putting up a fight, Bayern Munich made sure to put any hopes of a comeback during the game out of question with a vivid team display, where almost every player managed to shine through in a unified team performance.

So wonderful was the team display that most of the fans will be excitedly looking forward to the next fixture, something that has happened very rarely during this season. The next match couldn’t come any sooner.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!