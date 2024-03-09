Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 8-1 Mainz (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich have just taken part in a demolition. Mainz were not terrible — they simply refused to sit back and had their team taken apart by a Bayern side who finally played up to their potential. Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the club as of late, fans can finally breathe easy and bask in the glory of two great performances (this one and Lazio).

Here are our talking points from the game:

Has Thomas Tuchel figured out his team, or is Bayern Munich flying without a captain?

Performance reviews — Harry Kane’s added impact, the importance of Thomas Müller, why Jamal Musiala is cooking now, and more!

Leon Goretzka’s new role and what it does for his game.

Is this the new Bayern backline going forward?

