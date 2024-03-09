Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 8-1 obliteration of Mainz

Bayern Munich followed up their 3-0 win against Lazio with an 8-1 battering of relegation fodder Mainz. So many goals flew in today, and one player made history today. But before all of that, who stood out?

Jersey Swap: Nadiem Amiri or Brajan Gruda

One scored a worldie to give Bayern a brief moment of terror and the other was a thorn in the Bavarians’ side. Otherwise, no one else was good.

Der Kaiser: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich got the assist for Goretzka’s goal and he seems to have found his mojo back in his old position at right-back. Can Bayern get it together to win a trophy at all?

Der Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

The oft-criticized midfielder is a man on a mission, and he proved just that today. Two goals and an assist in Bayern’s return to winning ways is a huge step forward for him and the team.

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

Musiala had a rough start to the match but got into it later on in the match. He got two assists and a goal to sign off on a good day in the office. He got substituted for Bryan Zaragoza

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane

Harry Kane is on a different level right now. Four hat-tricks in his debut season, a new Bundesliga record, and 30 goals in 25 games. What else needs to be said? Prime candidate to break Robert Lewandowski’s 41 goals in a single season record. Just an unreal player.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!