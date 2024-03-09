Rekordmeister’s Records: What you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga showdown against Mainz

Bayern Munich is still trying to close the gap at the top and somehow nick the Bundesliga title. Although it seems like a long shot, the Rekordmeister is not out just yet. Relegation threatened Mainz is up next; what needs to be known about this game?

The fortress

Bayern have won their last six games against Mainz, racking up 29 goals. Borussia Dortmund is the only team to have lost more games away to Bayern with nine games.

Firepower (or lack thereof)

Bayern have scored the most goals in the league so far this season (65), whereas Mainz have the second worst offensive output in the league ahead of only Köln:

Homesick

Mainz are yet to win an away match this season and are 0 from 36 points away from home.

(Not so) easy three points

Bayern have won their last 53 games against teams in the relegation zone, with Energie Cottbus being the last team to beat them back in 15 March 2008 (a whopping 5838 days ago). For context, RB Leipzig were only founded on 19 May 2009.

Do your best Calvert-Lewin and Weghorst impression

Bayern have scored the most goals from headers (13) while Mainz have conceded the most goals from headers (11)