Leon Goretzka feels Bayern Munich wins against Lazio, Mainz are independent of one another

Bayern Munich showed yet another strong reaction with an emphatic 8-1 win over Mainz at the Allianz Arena after beating Lazio 3-0 in the Champions League round of 16 second with their backs against the whole having gone into that match 1-0 down on aggregate. Bayer Leverkusen still have plenty of breathing room at the top of the league table, but it was a massive statement win for Thomas Tuchel’s side given their slump-ish form in the Bundesliga in recent weeks.

A hat-trick from Harry Kane, a brace from Leon Goretzka and goals from Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller rounded out the scoring in what was well and truly one way traffic for Bayern aside from Nadiem Amiri’s wonderfully-hit free kick goal in the 31st minute. Manuel Neuer had absolutely no chance of stopping the strike and, on he overall balance, the keeper only faced two shots on target in the match from Mainz. On the other end, Bayern absolutely peppered Robin Zentner’s goal, registering a total of 12 shots on target including their eight goals.

Goretzka ended the afternoon with a brace and two assists in what was one of his strongest performances of the season in midfield. Tuchel had made the decision to keep Joshua Kimmich at right-back and start Konrad Laimer alongside Goretzka in midfield without having Aleksandar Pavlović available. It was a decision that proved to work wonders for the eb and flow of Bayern’s play.

After the match, Goretzka spoke about how thrilled he was with the convincing nature of the win over Mainz, closing in on the goal difference between Bayern and Leverkusen. “It was a very convincing win for us. We played a very good and very consistent game for over 90 minutes and finally scored a lot of goals again and of course it’s much more fun that way,” he explained (via Tz).

Much like the win over Lazio, Bayern showed plenty of conviction, urgency, and unselfishness in their play, but Goretzka feels that the two matches were independent of one another. They gained positive momentum after the Lazio win, but it is more important to him and the team that they are able to take one match at a time and play like that as often as possible. “I think it’s difficult to compare the two games with each other, but of course, the game against Lazio, there was a lot of pressure on it and at the end of the day it is the games that we love, that we want, that you want to have as a Bayern player. It was good that we passed. And it’s clear that we want to continue this story or stay in our flow,” he explained.

In hockey terms, Goretzka tallied four points, if you will, in the win over Mainz with his two goals and two assists, which he jokingly attributed partially to a visit from close friends that he had not seem in quite some time. Perhaps, it gave Goretzka added motivation.

“I don’t think I’ve had it yet. Today I received a special visit from friends and acquaintances that I haven’t seen for a long time. They said, now we’re here, now you have to score again. Actually, that’s no longer possible in my position, the way I play now. The fact that we managed to get four scorer points today is of course a funny story,” he said.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!