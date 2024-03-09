Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies went all in against Mainz and was thought to have lost two teeth in the process...until he clarified the situation

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies made his full comeback from injury in the lineup against Mainz, but his comeback would only be short-lived after a forced substitution following a hard challenge in the 14th minute of the game. Davies was clipped in the face by Swiss defender Silvan Widmer’s during a duel for a high ball and couldn’t participate in the match further.

Directly after the match Tobi Altschäffl claimed on X (Twitter) that Davies had lost two of his frontal teeth during the challenge. Bayern Munich executive Christoph Freund explained what prompted the exit for Davies.

“He couldn’t continue playing and went to the dentist,” confirmed Freund after the game (as reported on @MiaSanMia via @AZ_Strasser). “We hope it’s not too bad and he can show his big smile again soon.”

Freund’s hope would come to full fruition sooner rather than later with Davies himself posting an update on Instagram. (via @MiaSanMia)

Alphonso Davies on Instagram pic.twitter.com/kKthn1g3qb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 9, 2024

Davies, though, refuted the claim that he had lost his front teeth in a tweet:

No I didn’t — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) March 9, 2024

So for all the fans out there, there is some relief knowing that we will see his full-on smile starting next Game against SV Darmstadt 98.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Is Tuchel finally coaching the way he wants, or has the team been liberated by his dismissal? We discuss that and more in our postgame podcast!

