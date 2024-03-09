 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Mainz: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Mainz right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname and CSmith1919
As Bayern Munich keep up a futile chase for the league title, a former Thomas Tuchel team stands in their way. 1. FSV Mainz 05 almost sunk Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign last year with a 3-1 win late in the season. A similar result now would not shake things up nearly as much, but it would still send a message.

Coming off the back of a superlative 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League, Tuchel wants his team to build on the win. He can't do that if he doesn't win a home game vs 17th placed team in the table. Will we see a second decent game in a row?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

3 Total Updates Since
Mar 6, 2024, 10:00pm CET

