Bayern Munich vs Mainz: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

As Bayern Munich keep up a futile chase for the league title, a former Thomas Tuchel team stands in their way. 1. FSV Mainz 05 almost sunk Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign last year with a 3-1 win late in the season. A similar result now would not shake things up nearly as much, but it would still send a message.

Coming off the back of a superlative 3-0 win over Lazio in the Champions League, Tuchel wants his team to build on the win. He can't do that if he doesn't win a home game vs 17th placed team in the table. Will we see a second decent game in a row?

