Mathys Tel always puts the fans first at Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel has always worked hard at Bayern Munich, having scored 0.79 goals and 0.45 assists per 90 minutes while often being played on the wing (FBREF).

While his numbers already look great, Tel is eager to improve, stating in an interview with FCB TV following his recent contract extension to 2029 that he constantly wants to find ways to get better.

“I’ll always be myself. I’m working and learning. I’m still young and still have to learn. I want to win all titles, score many goals and give assists. We are FC Bayern, we have to win everything,” Tel remarked (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

Tel has also grown a bit of a reputation for having a good relationship with the fans, being one of the only Bayern players to acknowledge the visiting crowd in the Bavarians embarrassing defeat away to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal.

In the same interview, Tel spoke about how happy he is to be at Bayern and engage with the fans, saying, “I’m proud because I play for FC Bayern. I want to score a lot of goals and give many assists. I take time for the fans. When I played my first game [for Bayern], it was incredible. The stadium was very, very big - there were so many fans. For me it’s important to take time for the fans - the fans help me on the pitch. I text with them on Instagram and I stay a bit with them after training. They’re very important to me.”

This guy is clearly the model professional, let’s hope he can achieve his lofty goals at Bayern and bring success to the club for years to come.