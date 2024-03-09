Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich showed against Lazio that they can still play proper football and dominate a team. Now, with Mainz, there’s a chance to show that they can do it consistently.

Thomas Tuchel says he wants to build on the midweek win. We saw some interesting tactics from the coach last time out, with Leon Goretzka being used as a third center-back in a hybrid back three, and Joshua Kimmich often playing as an inverted right-back. You had a setup where Thomas Müller was allowed to do his usual thing and Harry Kane actually got chances to score. Will we see that same setup continue, or will this be another case of one step forward two steps back?

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

