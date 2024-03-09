Despite harsh reality, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not ready to cede any trophy race just yet

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wanted to be clear — the team has not given up on its hopes of winning a trophy this season.

“We haven’t handed over the title. There’s an area between giving up and a statement of intent — and that’s called reality. The gap is very big. That’s realistic. For us it’s about being more stable and finding new stability,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That always starts with the next step. We need to win, win, win. It’s no longer in our own hands. Leverkusen no longer feel us breathing down their neck. We’re to blame for that. But that doesn’t release us from our duty to give everything tomorrow.”

One of the good things for Tuchel these days is that he has options with his lineup. The team is getting healthy, so competitions on the training ground is high. A player who Tuchel figures to continue keep in the mix — when available — is midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, who has been excellent this season. Tuchel has enjoyed watching the youngster’s evolution this season.

“I’m pleased for him. He’s had a smile on his face since the first training session. As well as his ability on the pitch, he’s always shown what a great guy he is. You can see that childlike joy he has when he plays. His confidence comes from the way he plays. He’s a great guy and a top teammate, energises you every day, is someone you like to have around. It’s nice to see that he can bring the same mentality and quality to every game, whether it’s in the cup, Champions League or league. A big compliment to him.”

However, Pavlović will miss the Mainz 05 match due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Tuchel will have to find a replacement for the youngster without disrupting some of the things that have been working well on the pitch by moving too many players around.

“I’m not sure whether it makes sense to change the back four again or whether we leave the combination as it is. Sacha (Boey) is back in training, but not yet fully ready to play. Unfortunately, Noussair (Mazraoui) isn’t making the progress we had hoped and can’t be in the squad yet,” Tuchel said. “Even though Konny (Laimer) has already played there, we can use him in midfield, that’s the tendency, but I haven’t made the final decision yet.

“Joshua (Kimmich) was good on the right against Lazio, I hope that he can build on that. I’m still convinced of his outstanding abilities, he also shows them in training at a high level. I was hoping playing on the right would help him get a bit more freedom. He did very well against Leipzig and Lazio. As a right-back, you have a bit more freedom in possession of the ball. In Freiburg it was just as complicated for him as it was for the whole team.”

As for some of the spots on the squad that are up for grabs, Raphaël Guerreiro and Alphonso Davies are fighting for time at left-back.

“In Raphaël Guerreiro’s favor is the fact that he’s played through the last few games and was an important part of them. Both have the quality to start. Rapha has played a lot. Alphonso Davies is ready, has had two substitute appearances since his injury. It helps when competitive situations are fought out in a sporting manner, when players fight for their place. Both are ready to start right now,” Tuchel said.

One spot, which seems fairly secure is the new hybrid midfield/center-back position for Leon Goretzka.

“He’s playing very well. When he builds up our play from the back line, he’s very clear and back himself to play through the gaps, he can open up our play with time. He does it at a very high level,” Tuchel remarked. “Leon also had a good game against Lazio and played an important role. We expect Mainz to play in a back five. They will try to mirror us in our formation. I haven’t made a final decision yet [on the formation]. Things like that have to be part of our repertoire in order to be flexible and have advantage.”

The Lazio victory seems to have provided Tuchel — and the squad — with a jolt of confidence, which should carry over to Saturday’s game against Mainz 05.

“There’s always big hope. Obviously experiences and results like that help us, should give us courage and confidence. When you pull on the Bayern jersey, it’s about performing. That’s the same tomorrow. We want the maximum tomorrow. We hope the win gives us confidence and we can follow it with more wins,” Tuchel said.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match vs. Mainz 05? We’ve got you covered with our Bavarian Football Works — Preview Show! You can check it out on Spotify or below: