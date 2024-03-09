Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel looking for Leroy Sané to stay in lineup, but to also work Serge Gnabry in; Updates on Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bouna Sarr; plus MORE!

All of a sudden, Bayern Munich has some options on its bench.

One of the players who head coach Thomas Tuchel is seeking to reintegrate into the mix as quickly as possible is Serge Gnabry. Unfortunately for the Germany international, though, Tuchel just has not found the right moment to put the attacker back on the pitch for any extensive time just yet.

Gnabry did make an appearance against Lazio to get his feet wet, but it remains to be seen if a larger role is awaiting him for this weekend.

“Serge was extremely important at the end of last season, but he was also really good at the start of this season and an important factor. It doesn’t make sense to put him under pressure because he needs time. We put him on [against Lazio] so that he gets it as a reward and an incentive that the hard work is worth it. I hope that we can continue to give him minutes and that he can become decisive for us again,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player whose field time probably will not be affected by Gnabry’s return is Leroy Sané, who Tuchel has leaned on all season. Sané, though, has been battling some injuries and fatigue of late.

“I presume (Sané will) be able to play tomorrow. We don’t have the possibility right now to wait for a full green light. He has a high pain threshold. I presume he’ll be able to start tomorrow,” Tuchel said.

As for his own injury, Tuchel addressed his now infamous broken toe.

“I broke my big toe. I don’t know how long I can be on my feet. It’s improving every day. If I want to be close to the sidelines, I might need a box. I’ll try to find a solution with a solid shoe. I’ve coached enough games from a seat. It was also fine against Lazio,” Tuchel said, who was wearing a protective boot during his press conference.

Mazraoui works out on the ball

Bild journalist Victor Catalina watch Noussair Mazraoui from afar, assessed that the defender took part in an advanced training, and expects him to be ready for Der Klassiker:

Jetzt ist Noussair Mazraoui dran. Im Trainingsplan ist er schon weit fortgeschritten, auch seine Bewegungen sehen wieder flüssig und dynamisch aus. Spätestens gegen Dortmund sollte er wieder dabei sein. #FCBM05 #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/SPEiWj5lhZ — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 8, 2024

Now it’s Noussair Mazraoui’s turn. He is already well advanced in his training plan and his movements look fluid and dynamic again. He should be back against Dortmund at the latest. #FCBM05 #FCBayern

Sarr joins Coman for workout supervised by Martinello

Bouna Sarr, who is working his way back from an ACL tear, joined Kingsley Coman for a workout today. Coman, of course, suffered an MCL tear:

Nachdem Phonzy Davies wieder im Teamtraining ist, hat Bouna Sarr jetzt einen neuen Trainingspartner: King Coman. Vorhin waren beide, unter der Leitung von Simon Martinello, der sie mit lautstarken Kommandos gepusht hat, auch am Ball. #FCBM05 #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/OUwiADBgdJ — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 8, 2024

With Phonzy Davies back in team training, Bouna Sarr now has a new training partner: King Coman. Earlier, both were on the ball under the direction of Simon Martinello, who pushed them with loud commands. #FCBM05 #FCBayern

At his Friday press conference, Tuchel said that Coman could be back as soon as right after the international break, too.

“We expect to have Kingsley back after the international break, if everything goes well. Serge and Kingsley are key for us. We’re also missing them in terms of competition for places,” Tuchel said.

Random Training Pics

