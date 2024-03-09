Why Joshua Kimmich is taking Bayern Munich’s corner kicks instead of Aleksandar Pavlović

Aleksandar Pavlović has burst onto the scene for Bayern Munich this season, and in only his second start for the club, a 3-0 win against VFB Stuttgart, the Munich native delivered two set pieces that led directly to goals, one of which was a corner kick.

Since the return of Joshua Kimmich to the squad in the new year, Pavlović has been moved off of corner duty. Despite many fans being disappointed with Kimmich’s corner-taking ability, it doesn’t look like the coaching team at Bayern is going to make changes in this area any time soon.

As revealed by BILD journalist Christian Falk (via @iMiaSanMia), despite not being efficient with his corners during matches, the reason that Kimmich is still taking them is that he delivers them perfectly in training.

Although it might appear that Kimmich is ineffective when taking set pieces, the coaching team might actually be on to something here. According to statistics from FBREF, Kimmich is in the 99th percentile when it comes to shot-creating actions from dead-ball situations with 1.81/90 minutes and the 95th percentile when it comes to goal-creating actions from dead-ball situations with 0.11/90 minutes.

Alternatively, Pavlović is only in the 83rd percentile when it comes to shot-creating actions from dead-ball situations with 0.64/90 minutes. Like Kimmich, however, Pavlović is also in the 95th percentile when it comes to goal-creating actions from dead-ball situations with 0.11/90 minutes.

Whether Kimmich takes perfect corners in training or not, it would be interesting to see what happens to Pavlović’s numbers if he were afforded more chances to take set pieces and grow a larger sample size.