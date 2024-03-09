Leon Goretzka is focused on Bayern Munich amid links to Juventus

There have been a lot of rumors at Bayern Munich recently about a potential squad overhaul during the summer transfer window. Leon Goretzka is one such player who could find himself on the chopping block, with rumors surrounding Juventus’ interest in the player surfacing.

According to BILD journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), Goretzka is completely focused on proceedings at Bayern and has no interest in moving to Juventus, or any other club.

Both Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are said to be waiting until the appointment of a new head coach after the departure of Thomas Tuchel to make any decisions about their futures. The club is reportedly open to any offers for the German international that might come their way but is not pushing the player out the door either.

If Goretzka does end up leaving, replacing him will be difficult. While often overlooked, Goretzka is a hugely important player for the club. His impact is felt all over the pitch, as he excels in maintaining possession and in his ability to drive forward with the ball in addition to being a huge presence in breaking up play when Bayern is out of possession.

In Bayern’s Champions League clash against Lazio, Goretzka played an interesting role which saw him frequently drop into the left side of the defence. Goretzka deservedly received a lot of praise for his contribution to Bayern’s win. Hopefully, this can be a turning point for the 29-year-old who has at times found appreciation hard to come by from the fans and from those within the club.