Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea making push for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; How Liverpool can win race for Xabi Alonso; Bayern, Tottenham, Chelsea want Nico Williams; Josh Sargent drawing attention; Real Madrid wants Manchester City’s Phil Foden; and MORE!

It has been widely assumed that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is on his way to Real Madrid after this season.

However, Chelsea FC seems to think there could be a sliver of hope to edge itself into the mix and convince the Canadian to move to England:

Chelsea are monitoring Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively reported today. The Blues know that the Canada star is out of contract in a year’s time, as do his other suitors. Real Madrid are front of the queue, but this report says they’re not interested in paying the €70m Bayern would want to make a move happen this summer. That creates a potential opportunity for us to steal in first – but are we willing to pay that money? Are we even able to? It’s a painful situation being left picking up the scraps from Madrid, but it’s a problem of our own making. Whether Davies’ potentially vast wage demands will even fit out new structure seems even more doubtful. Most importantly, it depends on how much we spend on a striker in the summer and what budget we have left over. With Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella on the books, it’s hard to see a third left back being added while there are so many holes elsewhere.

As of now, Davies seems like he is headed to Madrid. Until there is a reason to think that Bayern Munich or anyone else has a chance with the Canadian, it can be assumed that he probably is La Liga-bound this summer.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are reportedly engaged in a battle for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

If you are a Liverpool fan wondering how your club can win the race for Alonso, you might want to see how CaughtOffside thinks that might happen:

It’s going to cost Liverpool a big amount if they decide to appoint Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement in the Anfield dugout, according to sources originating from Germany. After Klopp’s nine-year term at Anfield ends at the end of the current season, Alonso—who has been making waves in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen—is seen to be the front-runner to take over as manager of the team. Leverkusen’s readiness to let Alonso go, meanwhile, is contingent upon Liverpool—or any other possible suitors, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid—fulfilling their exorbitant financial demands. According to a report from Sky Germany, Alonso’s current team are willing to seek as much as €25 million, or around £21.3 million, in order to get him released at the end of the current campaign. By 2025, though, things would be different and a release clause of about €15 million (about £12.8 million) would come into play. The 42-year-old Spanish manager has had incredible success thus far in his management career. At the top of the Bundesliga table, he is currently leading Bayer Leverkusen to a dominant 10-point lead. The team appears ready to end Bayern Munich’s incredible 11-year league domination record.

The loan (and subsequent transfer) of Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich had some fans groaning. However, the Englishman has been quite good in a role where he has played a lot more minutes than anyone could have anticipated.

How good has Dier been? Well, check this out:

0 - Eric Dier is the only outfield player in this season's Bundesliga to have played at least 500 minutes and not been dribbled past by an opponent once. Rock. pic.twitter.com/dwD5VGKnxC — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 7, 2024

Dier should be commended for taking advantage of the opportunity that he has been given. With so many injuries on the backline, it is hard to think of how iffy it could have been for Bayern Munich without him.

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Have you heard the one about Bayern Munich being in the hunt with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for Nico Williams?

Well, now you have:

Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea and Tottenham in pursuit of Nico Williams amid his achievable release clause. According to Team Talk, Bayern Munich are willing to battle Chelsea, Tottenham, and other rivals for the signature of Nico Williams. The £43 million-rated Spanish international has a decent release clause in his Athletic Club contract, as the winger could leave the club this summer. Nico Williams has emerged as one of the promising talents out of Spain and is finally making his mark on La Liga this season. The Athletic Club star could leave the club in the summer despite signing a new contract around January, which secured the La Liga club and did not put them in danger of losing him for free. The £43 million-rated Spanish international’s release clause is the most attractive aspect as he is a talent that can further develop into a world-class star. Bayern Munich sees this as an opportunity and makes their presence felt in the race for Williams. The Spanish winger has a huge ceiling, and Bayern could view him as a long-term replacement for Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, or the injury-prone Kingsley Coman. Either way, the Spaniard could add significant value to their squad, and his release clause makes him an achievable target.

Remember when Josh Sargent burst on to the footballing scene while at Werder Bremen? Well, after a few seasons of rediscovering his game in England, the striker is re-establishing himself as a scoring threat:

Brentford are exploring a move for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as they continue to brace themselves for the summer departure of Ivan Toney - a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Hot off the heels of its Champions League win over Lazio, Bayern Munich will host Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The Bavarians will be looking to build some momentum and take one last (improbable) run at somehow knocking Bayer Leverkusen from its perch atop the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich would need a whole hell of a lot of help for that happen, but at a minimum, the Bavarians can seek to tighten things up for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table and their recent trends.

A rundown of Bayern Munich’s injury situation.

A discussion on why Thomas Tuchel should not change too much from how he operated against Lazio.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

If you think everyone in England would be happy for Harry Kane if Bayern Munich somehow wins the Champions League, you would be wrong:

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has declared he is desperate for Harry Kane to fail in his quest for Champions League glory this season. However, despite his legendary status at Spurs, talkSPORT host O’Hara doesn’t want Kane to win the competition just yet. “I don’t know if I’d want him to win the Champions League, I wanted him to go out there and win the Bundesliga,” he said on the Sports Bar. “He had the chance to do that with Spurs and we kind if fluffed it didn’t we? “He’s left us and if he goes and wins the Champions League, it’s almost like a, ‘Yeah see, I told you so, Spurs weren’t big enough so I moved on and got into a better team.’ I don’t know if I’d want Kane to win the Champions League, not yet, like next season is fine, because the first season he’s left… do you know what I mean? If it wasn’t for Ange [Postecoglou] coming in, we was in the mud and Ange got us out of a hole really and changed the fortunes and we look like we’re alright. “But still, your star player leaves you because he’s basically saying, ‘I don’t want to be here no more because we’re not competing at the highest level and I want to go and win the Champions League.’ And then he goes and wins the Champions League, it’s kind of like a kick in the teeth to Tottenham isn’t it? Look, I’m not going to lose sleep over it if he does, I want him to win trophies, just not the Champions League yet.”

Real Madrid has been linked to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for years now, but Los Blancos might actually like his teammate, Phil Foden, even better than him:

Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has ‘fallen in love’ with Manchester City’s Phil Foden and the club could look to sign him instead of Erling Haaland in the future.

Mathys Tel sure can make a quick impression. In fact, his impact on games is pretty significant when you look at goals-per-minute:

98 - Mathys Tel averages a goal every 98 minutes for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - of all the players with at least five goals for the club, only Harry Kane (every 79 minutes) and Robert Lewandowski (89) have a better record. Extension. pic.twitter.com/OlWiWFTFvG — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 6, 2024

In a game that Bayern Munich absolutely needed to win, the Bavarians out up a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League.

The victory gave Bayern Munich a 3-1 win on aggregate, which propelled the team into the next round of the Champions League — and also allowed fans to exhale...very deeply.

Let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this episode: