No need for Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane to consider Premier League move

Rumors have begun to swirl that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could be eyeing a return home to the Premier League.

However, former Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and Tottenham Hotspur defender William Gallas thinks that Kane is just fine at Bayern Munich, especially now that a new coach will be coming in next season.

“Should Harry consider a return to the Premier League? This should not be a conversation, Harry Kane is the top goalscorer in the Bundesliga! Bayern Munich have not had great results, they’re far behind Bayer Leverkusen,” Gallas told Genting Casino. “But you have to be honest about Kane, it’s a new league and country, and he’s scored 27 or more goals. It looks very difficult for Bayern to be league champions this season, but next year they will probably change the manager and try to get back to winning ways. It’s too early to talk of Kane leaving.”

Kane could, indeed, thrive under whoever comes in. With his skill-set, the Englishman is so dangerous in the box. Bayern Munich’s new coach should undoubtedly be able to find a way to help Kane continue on with his goal-scoring prowess, while also finally getting his hands on that elusive first trophy.

