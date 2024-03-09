Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is as surprised as anyone to be on Bayern Munich’s radar

Feyenoord Rotterdam’s Arne Slot has been linked to Bayern Munich as the German Rekordmeister launch into a search for Thomas Tuchel’s replacement — but the 45-year-old Dutch coach is as surprised by the news as anyone else.

Slot was asked about this at a recent press conference and cracked that he may have been mistaken for a doppelgänger — former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, and Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz, who is currently at PSV.

As captured by ESPN Netherlands, via @iMiaSanMia:

According to German media, your name is on Bayern’s list.. Arne Slot: “*checks the name on the banner* does it say Peter Bosz here? [laughs] no, it says Arne Slot. I really can’t answer that, but it’s nice that I’m on a list” [@ESPNnl]

Would the Bavarians really go to the Eredivisie for its next coach? The Dutch league has produced many talents, Bosz and Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag among them, and Feyenoord is currently enjoying a solid season and in second place. Still, Slot slotting into Bayern...well, that would be out of left field.

