Bayer Leverkusen stars Álex Grimaldo, Granit Xhaka know that Bayern Munich pressure is coming

Bayer Leverkusen is a team that just does not know to quit.

While Bayern Munich’s past challengers for the Bundesliga crown have all tended to fold down the stretch, Die Werkself just keep going. With a 2-0 win over Köln on Sunday, Leverkusen now sits 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Credit coach Xabi Alonso or credit this special bunch of players, but they know how to handle the pressure.

“We’re just focusing on the opportunity we have now,” said Álex Grimaldo, a first-year player with the team and the starring left wing-back, in comments captured by The Athletic. “Everything is flowing, the players are full of confidence, you see it on the pitch. There are moments with a lot of pressure and very difficult games, but the team is coming through them well.

“We know Bayern are a top team and will battle until the end. We have to keep going like this, game by game, stay relaxed, be at our best and keep winning. And for sure it will all go well. Later, we will see what happens further on.”

Also featured in The Athletic are Granit Xhaka’s post-game comments for ESPN on Sunday. The Swiss midfielder is another first-year player in Alonso’s squad, and knows something about fading down the stretch after a roaring underdog start — after being part of an Arsenal team last year that

“We should be proud of our position but nothing is won yet,” Xhaka said, adding that he had shared that cautionary tale with his current teammates. “10 points is a lot when you have 10 games left, but there are still 30 points left to take so it is not over.”

Not over? Bayern fans could use some of that optimism now.

But it is Leverkusen now that is talking and acting like the deserving German champions, under the leadership of the coach Bayern probably wishes it had.

