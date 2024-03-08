 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Lineups, team news, will Kimmich remain a right-back, and more!

Thomas Tuchel has a chance to build on a good performance.

FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In the 3-0 win over Lazio in midweek, Bayern Munich finally showed some signs of life. Was it a complete fluke, or is there some fight left in this squad? We’ll have to wait and see. This weekend, Thomas Tuchel faces his former team Mainz — a team that he’s often struggled to beat in the past. Will we see something different today?

Team news

Sacha Boey returned to team training but is not yet ready for the lineup, while Aleksandar Pavlović is suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulation. Matthijs de Ligt returns after serving his own suspension last week vs Freiburg, while Alphonso Davies is a legitimate candidate for the starting XI. Everything else remains unchanged from the Lazio game.

So, what kind of lineup can we expect? Harry Kane will certainly start up top, possibly with Thomas Müller next to him as a nod to their roles in the game vs Lazio. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané are expected to be on the wings, with new signing Bryan Zaragoza and the recently fit Serge Gnabry as options on the bench.

The midfield is a mystery, as Tuchel intends to continue with Joshua Kimmich at right-back. Raphaël Guerreiro might, therefore, move into midfield next to Leon Goretzka, while Alphonso Davies slots in at left-back. Tuchel expressed a desire for continuity at the back, so Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier may earn a second consecutive start, ahead of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

With Manuel Neuer in the keeper’s role, here’s what a potential lineup could look like:

