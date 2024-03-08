Update: Xabi Alonso's future remains open as Bayern Munich, Liverpool watch from afar

As Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen continue to write history in incredible fashion, a host of European clubs are looking to get his signature for next season.

Bayern Munich too are amongst the mix and recently, it's been said that they are ever so slightly ahead in convincing him to join the Rekordmeister.

The Athletic's David Ornstein was asked about the situation and whether Bayern truly are ahead in the race, who gave us the same news.

“Bayern are going all out for Alonso but I’m not aware of any firm decisions being made by him. He may be leaning in one direction but that doesn’t mean it can’t change. That’s why Bayern, Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen will be exploring their options,” said Ornstein (via @iMiaSanMia).

“There will be other teams across Europe embarking upon managerial and sporting director changes this summer, too, so there are moving parts and repercussions all over the place,” continued Ornstein.

It is no doubt that it will be a difficult task to secure the signature of the hottest property in world football. And while Bayern might be in the lead, there's no saying where Xabi will end up, or even if he decides to leave.

This managerial saga is just getting started, and Bayern will be looking for a manager to get them back on track after a season that's gone completely off the rails.

