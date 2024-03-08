Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel misses second training due to broken toe; Mainz 05 coach believes in squad ahead of Bayern match; Kingsley Coman continues on fast track to return; Bouna Sarr already working with ball; and MORE!

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel broke his toe giving the squad a pregame speech ahead of the Lazio match in the Champions League (it must have been one hell of a talk!), but the lasting effects of the injury have sidelined the coach per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That’s right, Tuchel has missed the last two training sessions due to the injury:

Thomas Tuchel missed yesterday and today's training session after breaking his toe before the game against Lazio. The coach is expected back tomorrow to lead the final training and will be on the bench on Saturday against Mainz [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/j9eoLivjGw — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 7, 2024

Henriksen looking for strong effort

Mainz 05 manager Bo Henriksen knows the odds are stacked against him, but has full believe in his squad ahead of Saturday’s match against Bayern Munich.

“I believe in my team. We have to be positive and I believe we have a good chance there. Of course it’s tough, everybody knows we’ll play in a difficult place - we saw how they outplayed Lazio on Tuesday. They have a good coach and fantastic players, but I believe in my players and in our plan. I’m confident we’ll go there and play with a lot of energy. We know we will get chances and we can hurt them. We have to defend well, that will be the most important thing”

Coman continues hard work on rehab

After a season of bad news with injuries, the tables have turned for Bayern Munich.

The squad is rounding into shape and the latest player whose progress is skyrocketing toward full health is winger Kingsley Coman.

Coman is working his his way back from a torn MCL and seems to be excelling in his rehab:

⚪️ Vor dem eben gestarteten Teamtraining des #FCBayern hat Kingsley #Coman individuell mit dem Ball trainiert (Foto). Nun absolviert Noussair #Mazraoui eine Einzel-Einheit. pic.twitter.com/fvHQk17xSJ — Nico Linner (@linner_nicolas) March 7, 2024

⚪️ Before #FCBayern ‘s team training just started, Kingsley #Coman trained individually with the ball (photo). Now Noussair #Mazraoui completes an individual unit.

Vorbereitung auf #FCBM05 läuft hinter dem Vorhang. Bis auf Bouna Sarr, Kingsley Coman, der wieder mit dem Ball trainiert und Noussair Mazraoui, hier im Individualtraining alle dabei. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/F5FdBvGirw — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 7, 2024

Preparation for #FCBM05 is going on behind the curtain. Except for Bouna Sarr, Kingsley Coman, who is training with the ball again and Noussair Mazraoui, who is here in individual training. #FCBayern

Mazraoui continues to push on

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui is also continuing his rehab and got in some individual work:

Mazraoui hat für heute fertig. Jetzt legt Sacha Boey noch ein paar Sprints unter der Leitung von Prof. Dr. Holger Broich ein. #FCBM05 #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/toPDXxuAdl — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 7, 2024

Mazraoui is done for the day. Now Sacha Boey is doing a few more sprints under the direction of Prof. Dr. Holger Broich. #FCBM05 #FCBayern

Sarr working out with the ball

As he heads into free agency, Bouna Sarr has begun working out with the ball again. This is a pretty astonishing turnaround after suffering a torn ACL earlier this season:

Die Woche der guten Nachrichten geht weiter für den #FCBayern: Auch Bouna Sarr trainiert nach seinem Kreuzbandriss wieder mit dem Ball.



Damit ist keiner der Spieler (Verletzten) mehr im reinen Fitness-/Rehastadium. #FCBM05 pic.twitter.com/PMFeE6RAzd — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) March 7, 2024

The week of good news continues for #FCBayern: Bouna Sarr is also training with the ball again after his cruciate ligament tear. This means that none of the players (injured) are no longer in the pure fitness/rehab stage. #FCBM05

Here is another shot of Sarr:

Bouna Sarr back on the ball for the first time since his ACL surgery [fcb] pic.twitter.com/DVkOq0QWa0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 7, 2024

