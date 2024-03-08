Weekend Warm-up: Can Bayern Munich actually win the Champions League after all of this?; Bundesliga predictions; What’s going on with Bryan Zaragoza?; Throwing it back to Tom Waits; Assessing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s massive (and much needed) 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Champions League seems to have revived the team and the fanbase just a bit.

After a season of sometimes frustrating, sometimes apathetic, and only sometimes cohesive play on the pitch, Bayern Munich finally looked like it was playing with a purpose.

Sure, it was against a tired Lazio side, whose own coach said it was mentally and physically fatigued, but the win did offer the Bavarians some hope.

It is not just some supporters, however, who are starting to think that this season has a chance to end up with a trophy. Even noted Bayern Munich cynic Didi Hamann can see the possibility of this team — if it can get it together for one last charge at a trophy.

“There’s a feeling of optimism at the club again, just in time for the title-deciding phase: the 3-0 win against Lazio, Max Eberl as new board member, and the injured players like (Serge) Gnabry, (Alphonso) Davies, (Konrad) Laimer and soon (Kingsley) Coman are also coming back,” Hamann told Tz journalist Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There will be competition for places again for the first time in five or six months. This is essential to show your best performance. Of course you also need luck — but if Bayern take the momentum with them and avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid, they have a big chance of winning the Champions League. I watched the games of the remaining teams. Except for City, they don’t have to hide from anyone.”

Undoubtedly, some fans are thinking, but...how? And those fans should still feel that way.

This has been a season marred by a divide between the players and coaches and Thomas Tuchel’s inability to connect with the team or even pick the best players for his starting XI. It has also been a season where the team played disjoined in the attack, lacked command in the midfield, and was unorganized on the backline.

Even a true optimist might have trouble believing that this version of Bayern Munich has a chance to do the unthinkable. However, there are two things, which can lay dormant for months before finally emerging to save a season: talent and a burning desire not to fail.

Bayern Munich’s squad has both of those traits. For Hamann, he wants to see Bayern Munich build off of what it did against Lazio.

“If they always played like they did against Lazio, everything would be fine. But we must not forget that Lazio are not one of the top teams. They were second best against Bayern in all respects. Other [better] opponents will also come. Tuesday’s win was incredibly important. Otherwise they would have had no chance of winning any title by March. But now it’s also about playing in the Bundesliga like they did in the Champions League,” Hamann noted.

Make no mistake, though, for as much as the team will be on the field fighting to make this happen, a large part of what comes next will be determined by decisions that Tuchel makes. Will Joshua Kimmich return to the midfield? If so, who gets bumped out? Will Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier continue to build their partnership on the backline? Will Tuchel resist his natural inclination to send Thomas Müller back to the bench for more sleek, yet less effective options? Maybe most importantly, how will Tuchel rotate the rest of the way in an effective manner?

At this point it is on Tuchel. If he does not make decisions that most positively impact the team just because he has other ideas that he simply wants to implement, the squad will have no chance anyway.

For just about a year now, we have seen Tuchel shirk what works best for what he favors. If the coach cannot get over that, the team will not have a chance. However, if Tuchel can fight off is own urges for this last stretch run, maybe — just maybe — Bayern Munich can make the impossible, possible once again.

What do you think? Can Bayern Munich make one last run at saving this season?

Poll Can Bayern Munich win the Champions League after an insanely up-and-down season? Hell yeah! The time is now!

Yeah - why not? That Lazio game gave me hope.

Yes, Bayern Munich has just as good of a chance as anyone else.

Yes, if they can somehow avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid.

I have no idea.

I don’t want to get my hopes up after a season of pain.

Eventually, Tuchel will blow it.

Eventually, the players will blow it.

No, they just don’t have that type of team this season.

No shot! They are out in the next round and this season will end with no trophies. vote view results 0% Hell yeah! The time is now! (0 votes)

0% Yeah - why not? That Lazio game gave me hope. (0 votes)

0% Yes, Bayern Munich has just as good of a chance as anyone else. (0 votes)

0% Yes, if they can somehow avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid. (0 votes)

0% I have no idea. (0 votes)

0% I don’t want to get my hopes up after a season of pain. (0 votes)

0% Eventually, Tuchel will blow it. (0 votes)

0% Eventually, the players will blow it. (0 votes)

0% No, they just don’t have that type of team this season. (0 votes)

0% No shot! They are out in the next round and this season will end with no trophies. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 35

Bayern Munich fans have some optimism after a season of frustration, but will these spry feelings go all for naught?

Now is the time for the Bavarians to make their final charge at the Bundesliga (longshot!) and the Champions League (avoid Manchester City and Real Madrid as long as you can and you have a chance!).

Even with all of that going on, there is plenty of other news to talk about and we will do just that on this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Show. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Talking through the most recent transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies.

How Thomas Tuchel mismanagement forced Bayern Munich’s hand with Mathys Tel.

The latest on Xabi Alonso.

Analyzing Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored starting XI for Germany at the EURO 2024 competition.

Discussing the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Why Zaragoza has not played

When Bayern Munich paid extra money to bring Bryan Zaragoza to Germany from Granada during the January transfer window, it was assumed by many that there was plan for him.

About that — it seems like there really was no plan (fooled you!), just a lot frantic decision-making.

As for Zaragoza’s playing time, well...

Tuchel spoke about Zaragoza’s situation during his press conference and it just seems like it was a bit of a panic move after all.

“First and foremost, Bryan simply lacks the language. It’s difficult for him in English and German, that’s an elementary component. We brought forward the transfer to gain some time and because we didn’t know how long it would take Kingsley (Coman) and Serge (Gnabry),” the head coach said (as capture dby @iMiaSanMia). “It was already clear to me that this was a very big step for him. We feel that now. We see his quality, but we also notice that the integration is not complete from the language side. That’s why he will get time from us.”

No one realized Zaragoza could not speak German?

This season, man...

Song of the Week: “Way Down in the Hole” by Tom Waits

“Way Down in the Hole” became a legendary tune to a new generation through its use as the theme song on The Wire, which is one of the top television shows of all time

The Wire is either my No. 1 or No. 2 show depending on the day. I love Breaking Bad, too.

Anyway, when I think of the song, though, my mind immediately shifts to the Tom Waits version, which was featured on season two of The Wire (which is criminally underrated by a bunch of heathens online).

I was thinking about The Wire this week and how I miss the anticipation of a new show dropping every Sunday and this sound just kept popping into my memory.

Enjoy:

Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05

Hot off the heels of its Champions League win over Lazio, Bayern Munich will host Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga this weekend.

The Bavarians will be looking to build some momentum and take one last (improbable) run at somehow knocking Bayer Leverkusen from its perch atop the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich would need a whole hell of a lot of help for that happen, but at a minimum, the Bavarians can seek to tighten things up for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table and their recent trends.

A rundown of Bayern Munich’s injury situation.

A discussion on why Thomas Tuchel should not change too much from how he operated against Lazio.

A guess at Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Predictions

Bayern Munich is at home, riding a little wave of momentum, and finally looks good.

The pessimist on my left shoulder is telling me that the wheels will come off, but why should I listen to that stooge? If I am going to lean toward Bayern Munich. why not just bank on them to go big and smash the Carnival Club?

Let’s do it!

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz 05

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Union Berlin

FC Augsburg 3-2 Heidenheim

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 FC Köln

RB Leipzig 3-1 SV Darmstadt 98

Werder Bremen 1-4 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Bochum 1-2 SC Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 VfL Wolfsburg

Prediction Records

Okay...things were not awful (still not great, but not awful).