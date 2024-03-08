Report: Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has three main options for midfield — none are from Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg and Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich coach and current German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann has his mind made up on who his top three options are for his central midfield: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Groß, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich:

Julian Nagelsmann is planning with Toni Kroos and Pascal Groß as double pivot in this month’s games against France and the Netherlands. Robert Andrich could also make appearances.

As of now, Nagelsmann seems to be planning to use Joshua Kimmich at right-back, but fellow Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlović could be left on the outside, looking in. For Pavlović, the youngster will not even get a call-up for the team’s upcoming matches:

Julian Nagelsmann is not planning to call Aleksandar Pavlović up for this month’s games. However, the coach will continue to keep an eye on him. Pavlović will be called up to the U21s for the games against Kosovo and Israel. The midfielder is extremely happy and proud and definitely wants to accept the nomination to recommend himself for Nagelsmann. Serbia is still fighting for Pavlović, but the player’s intention is to represent Germany at international level.

Moreover, if you believe Bild, İlkay Gündoğan will be the No. 10 under Nagelsmann.

Is this the best that Germany can do...or is Nagelsmann already tinkering his way right out of the competition?

