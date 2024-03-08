Aleksandar Pavlović wants to be The Terminator in Bayern Munich’s midfield

Maybe the best story on the entire Bayern Munich team this season is the emergence of 19-year-old midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović.

Calm, cool, and collected on the field and off of it, Pavlović is eager to continue to improve and to take his game to the next level.

“I’m never really nervous. I’m rather happy that I get to play and show what I’m capable of,” Pavlović told Tz journalists Vinzent Tschirpke, Philipp Kessler, and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I want to improve physically and defensively. Like Leon Goretzka, he’s a machine.”

Bayern Munich 2024/25: Rise of The Machine?

That does sound nice, but more urgently, some fans are worried about what country Pavlović will represent for international play. With Germany and Serbia in play, the youngster has options.

With Julian Nagelsmann likely to ignore him for the EURO 2024 competition, will Pavlović get antsy and explore his options?

The youngster’s internal A.I. would not let him divulge such information.

“We’ll see in the end,” said Pavlović.

